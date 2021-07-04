© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 4, 2021 at 3:18 AM EDT
Photo: Stijn te Strake
Photo: Stijn te Strake

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Demolition workers are preparing to bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida that the governor warned was “tottering” and faced a heightened risk of failure in an approaching storm.

Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business of boring holes for explosives into the concrete of the still-standing portion of the tower in Surfside.

The operation carries risks, but officials say it cannot be avoided. Tropical Storm Elsa is looming in the Caribbean and forecast to hit the state by Tuesday morning.

The confirmed death toll stands at 24, but 121 people are still unaccounted for.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSurfsidecondo collapseElsaMiami
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details