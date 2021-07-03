© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 3, 2021 at 2:49 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center left, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, center right, arrive for a news conference near the scene where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AP
/
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center left, and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, center right, arrive for a news conference near the scene where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a condominium building in North Miami Beach had to leave their building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse in nearby Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe months ago.

The evacuation came as authorities in Surfside said four more bodies had been found in the rubble, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter.

That brings the confirmed death toll to 22. But the number of missing persons also reduced from 145 to 126 after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe.

Danielle Prieur
