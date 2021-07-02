© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida high school ex-quarterback dies in gunfire barrage

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT
Photo: Dave Adamson

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A star Florida high school quarterback playing for a Georgia university died after more than 50 gunshots were fired into the car he was driving.

Eighteen-year-old Ladarius Clardy was found dead with several gunshot wounds before dawn Thursday after the vehicle he was driving crashed at a Pensacola intersection.

An unnamed 19-year-old passenger underwent surgery for gunshot wounds Thursday at a Pensacola hospital.

Clardy was attending Kennesaw State University in suburban Atlanta, where he had played in several games.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says investigators are seeking suspects and urged those with information to contact police. Clardy has been a football and track star at Pensacola’s Pine Forest High School.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
