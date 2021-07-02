Florida high school ex-quarterback dies in gunfire barrage

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A star Florida high school quarterback playing for a Georgia university died after more than 50 gunshots were fired into the car he was driving.

Eighteen-year-old Ladarius Clardy was found dead with several gunshot wounds before dawn Thursday after the vehicle he was driving crashed at a Pensacola intersection.

An unnamed 19-year-old passenger underwent surgery for gunshot wounds Thursday at a Pensacola hospital.

Clardy was attending Kennesaw State University in suburban Atlanta, where he had played in several games.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says investigators are seeking suspects and urged those with information to contact police. Clardy has been a football and track star at Pensacola’s Pine Forest High School.