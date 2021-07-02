Federal Judge Blocks Ballot Initiative Contribution Limits

A federal judge has blocked another new Florida law. A ruling issued Thursday finds a law to limit donations to citizen-led ballot initiatives violates the First Amendment.

The new law would’ve set a 3,000 dollar limit on individual contributions to campaigns working to get state constitutional amendments on the ballot for a referendum. U.S. District Court Judge Allen Winsor’s ruling finds the law violates donors’ First Amendment rights of free speech and association. Winsor writes legal precedent has established political committee donations for ballot initiatives are a form of expression. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the suit soon after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law.