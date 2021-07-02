FAMU Joins Southwestern Athletic Conference

Florida A&M University is celebrating its entrance into the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland says with FAMU joining this year, the Southwestern Athletic Conference is now, in his words, a “super conference.” “Every major division one HBCU from Texas to Florida is now a part of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Every major band from Texas to Florida is now a part of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. We have over 1.8 million individuals that attended our football games collectively in 2019. You’re getting ready to add to that number. That’s an average of 18,000 fans per game.” During a Thursday press briefing on the announcement, FAMU President Larry Robinson said he thinks the move will help to boost the university’s brand. And he says that could be a good thing for some of the school’s student athletes. A new Florida law that took effect Thursday lets college and university athletes profit from the use of their name, image or likeness.