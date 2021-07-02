© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney Wants to Celebrate Heroes Who Stepped Up During the Pandemic With 50 Free Tickets to the Parks Ahead of Its 50th Anniversary

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 2, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT
Photo: Magic Makers
Photo: Magic Makers

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away 50 free tickets to the parks to people who practice random acts of kindness. 

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSzHwvqS2Q8[/embed]

These so-called Disney Magic Makers perform, “simple, sincere acts between neighbors to massive acts of charity, kindness and generosity."

Anyone 18 and up can nominate up to five Magic Makers online at disneymagicmakers.com and by posting about them with the hashtag #DisneyMagicMakers on social media.

Nominees must be at least 13 years old, live in the US and can include family members or people at school, work or a local healthcare system.

In a statement on the Disney Parks blog, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products says, “All of us at Disney have been inspired by the countless acts of goodwill by people across the country throughout the pandemic. These magic makers and their stories have changed us in ways we never imagined.  That’s why we’re so proud to celebrate those who continue to make everyday magic a reality.” 

The contest ends October 1.

Disney will also donate $400,000 to Make-A-Wish®Starlight Children’s Foundation,Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and The Nature Conservancy.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLB6ScRtfqU[/embed]

