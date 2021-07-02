© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coronavirus positivity rises to 5.2% in Florida, rate of vaccinations slows

By Joe Byrnes
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT
researchers-are-making-progress-in-understanding-the-human-immune-response-to-the-sars-cov-2-virus-and-the-vaccine-to-prevent-covid-19
SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY SCIENCE PH
/
Many coronaviruses, cause of Covid-19, 3d illustration.

As Floridians prepare to gather for the Fourth of July, COVID-19 test positivity is rising and fewer residents are getting vaccinated.

The state's weekly update on the pandemic shows statewide positivity at 5.2%. That's up from less than 4% the week before.

And Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties all have positivity rates above 7%.

An additional 213 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

So far 2.3 million Floridians have tested positive for the virus and 37,985 have died.

Eleven million residents have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine. That's 50% of the population.

But the number of people getting vaccinated has declined steadily in the past four weeks.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details