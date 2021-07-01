© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Talking Trauma With Children After Surfside

By WMFE Staff
Published July 1, 2021 at 2:44 AM EDT
Photo: Yulia Dubyna

Watching, reading and listening to the updates and details coming out of Surfside can have an impact on our mental health.

Grettel Suarez is a family therapist and Associate Director of Research at The Children's Trust.

"Overexposure to this kind of information, for not just the kids, I think a lot of these apply to adults as well, can really heighten that sense of anxieties."

Consuming news about traumatic events might make kids feel scared.

Suarez recommends checking in on your children and limiting what is said in front of them so as to not increase their fear.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSurfsidecondo collapseMiami
