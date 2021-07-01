© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando International Airport Prepares to Welcome Some 1.5 Million Travelers This 4th of July Holiday

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 1, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
Photo: Frank McKenna
Photo: Frank McKenna

The Orlando International Airport expects to reach pre-pandemic travel levels this 4th of July holiday weekend. 


The airport is expecting some 1.5 million travelers between June 25th and July 7th. 

That’s three times as many passengers as last year during the same 13-day holiday period at the height of the pandemic. 

Saturday, July 3 is expected to be the busiest day at MCO with some 134,414 people departing from the airport. 

Ahead of this surge in air traffic, passengers are encouraged to arrive 2 hours ahead of domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights. 

Guests should also prepare for roadway congestion around the airport and lines at ticket counters and security checkpoints.

Federal law requires the wearing of face masks in all airports and on planes.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
