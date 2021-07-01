Orlando International Airport Prepares to Welcome Some 1.5 Million Travelers This 4th of July Holiday

The Orlando International Airport expects to reach pre-pandemic travel levels this 4th of July holiday weekend.



The airport is expecting some 1.5 million travelers between June 25th and July 7th.

That’s three times as many passengers as last year during the same 13-day holiday period at the height of the pandemic.

Saturday, July 3 is expected to be the busiest day at MCO with some 134,414 people departing from the airport.

Ahead of this surge in air traffic, passengers are encouraged to arrive 2 hours ahead of domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights.

Guests should also prepare for roadway congestion around the airport and lines at ticket counters and security checkpoints.

Federal law requires the wearing of face masks in all airports and on planes.



