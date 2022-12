The Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force out of Orange, Lake and Seminole counties has been working hard at the site of a collapsed condo building in Surfside -- just north of Miami Beach -- since midnight Friday night.

Seminole County Lt. Tripp Hansen spoke with WMFE Thursday about their part in the huge rescue effort.

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Web-TASKFORCE4.mp3"][/audio]