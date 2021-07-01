© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Horse Tests Positive for Rabies in Volusia County Prompting 60-Day Alert For Residents, Pets

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT
Photo: Silje Midtgard
Photo: Silje Midtgard

A horse in Volusia County has tested positive for rabies prompting the Florida Department of Health in the county to issue a rabies alert for the area.

The alert includes New Smyrna Beach and parts of unincorporated Volusia County spanning out from the Glen Haven Estates area. 

In a statement, the department says all domesticated animals should be vaccinated against rabies and contact with wild animals should be avoided at all costs. 

Wild raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes carry the greatest risk of transmission. 

Anyone who has been scratched or bitten by an animal that shows signs of rabies should seek immediate medical attention. 

The virus is fatal in humans unless it is treated with a rabies vaccine. 

Animal services can be reached for immediate veterinary care for pets at 386-248-1777. Their humans should contact the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County at 386-274-0634.

According to the CDC, animals with rabies might exhibit the following behaviors:


  • general sickness

  • problems swallowing

  • lots of drool or saliva

  • an animal that bites at everything

  • an animal that appears tamer than you would expect

  • an animal that’s having trouble moving or may even be paralyzed

  • a bat that is on the ground

Tags
horseCentral Florida NewsVolusia County Department of HealthVolusia CountyHealthrabies
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details