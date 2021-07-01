Horse Tests Positive for Rabies in Volusia County Prompting 60-Day Alert For Residents, Pets

A horse in Volusia County has tested positive for rabies prompting the Florida Department of Health in the county to issue a rabies alert for the area.

The alert includes New Smyrna Beach and parts of unincorporated Volusia County spanning out from the Glen Haven Estates area.

In a statement, the department says all domesticated animals should be vaccinated against rabies and contact with wild animals should be avoided at all costs.

Wild raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes carry the greatest risk of transmission.

Anyone who has been scratched or bitten by an animal that shows signs of rabies should seek immediate medical attention.

The virus is fatal in humans unless it is treated with a rabies vaccine.

Animal services can be reached for immediate veterinary care for pets at 386-248-1777. Their humans should contact the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County at 386-274-0634.

According to the CDC, animals with rabies might exhibit the following behaviors:

