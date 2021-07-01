© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
72 condos at complex near Orlando deemed at risk of collapse

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 1, 2021 at 4:57 AM EDT
Photo: Sandy Millar
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say some 72 units in a central Florida condominium complex were deemed unsafe after a building inspection found the walkways leading to the condos were at risk of collapsing.

An engineering firm on Wednesday found some walkways at Images Condominiums in Kissimmee were “in danger of collapse,” Osceola County spokesperson Chris Brumbaugh told the Orlando Sentinel.

The finding came a week after the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed killed 18 and leaving 145 people unaccounted for.

Residents at the condominium complex near Orlando were advised to enter the buildings at their own risk, the newspaper reported.

