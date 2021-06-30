© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Throughline and Radiolab: The Vanishing of Harry Pace

By NPR
Published June 30, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Katia Herrera

This week we're featuring an episode from Radiolab's latest new series, The Vanishing of Harry Pace. Harry Pace founded the first major Black-owned record label in the U.S., ushering in a new wave of American music. But it's also a mystery story, because one day, Harry Pace just disappeared. The Vanishing of Harry Pace is a series about the phenomenal but forgotten man who changed the music scene in the United States. It's a story about betrayal, family, hidden identities, and a time like no other.

