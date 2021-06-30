© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Terry Williams Almost Lost Her Family Home After Hurricane Irma. But With the Help of Rebuilding Together of Central Florida, She'll Pass It Onto the Next Generation

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 30, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT
Photo: Terry Williams, Danielle Prieur

Local leaders and volunteers with Rebuilding Together of Central Florida teamed up to refurbish the Williams family home today. The nonprofit helps to refurbish homes that are unsafe or unhealthy to live in for seniors and veterans.

The Williams have lived in their Richmond Heights home for nearly seven decades, but damage to the building and roof by Hurricane Irma almost forced them out. That’s where Rebuilding Together of Central Florida comes in. Last year, they installed a new roof on the Williams home. 

This week volunteers along with Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Bakari Burns are rep-painting the outside and caulking around windows ahead of the next storm.

Homeowner Terry Williams says she’s especially grateful for these repairs this year after both she and her husband survived COVID while caring for her 95-year-old mother.

"So all of that is being done today and it's my husband's birthday. So it's a great birthday present for him, even though he's not here right now. But he turned 64 today. So, it's a good thing."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/13004-clip-1-2.wav"][/audio]

Williams says she and her husband are retired and could have never afforded these repairs on their own. 

"So we're going to keep it in the family. Somebody's going to inherit it, keep it in the family for the rest of, you know as long as we're here."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/13005_HOUSING_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The nonprofit is raising funds for repairs that need to be done to the interior of the home.

Applications for assistance will become available again in the fall. 

coronaviruscovid-19pandemicCentral Florida Newsaffordable housing
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
