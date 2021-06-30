Open House At Historic Florida Train Station

One of Florida's oldest railroad stations is in the tiny Jefferson County town of Lloyd just east of Tallahassee. The group that's been working for years to restore the building is holding an open house this weekend. The Lloyd station dates to 1858, when the town was a bustling agricultural center. Almost all of that produce wound up at the station where it was loaded onto trains bound for Jacksonville or Pensacola. In more recent years, the structure was taken over by the Gulf Winds Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Pat Gray is the group's immediate past president and is ready for Saturday's event from 10 until 2. "Welcome to our open house. Free tours, free hot dogs, take a look at everything we can share with you." The station's old ticket office is now the site of the town's post office. The local society members have turned the freight side of the station into a railroad museum.