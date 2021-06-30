© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Get Those Running Shoes Ready: In-Person Marathons Are Back at Disney This Fall

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 30, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
Photo: Malik Skydsgaard
Photo: Malik Skydsgaard

In-person, Disney marathons will return to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando this fall. 

That includes the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon, the Walt Disney World Marathon, the Disney Princess Half Marathon and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend. 

Disney says race elements may change based on coronavirus numbers ahead of the events. runDisney will continue to provide runners and their families updates on their website.

And for runners who are at high-risk for the virus, all races will continue to have a virtual component. 

In a statement, the company said it could still, “implement health and safety measures, such as face coverings, physical distancing and other requirements if they are deemed appropriate" at in-person races.

The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will kick off the racing season at the parks on November 4, 2021.

Follow the Disney Parks blog for updates.

coronaviruscovid-19pandemicCentral Florida NewsDisneytheme parksrunning
