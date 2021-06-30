© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis Signs 94 Bills Into Law

By WMFE Staff
Published June 30, 2021 at 3:32 AM EDT
Governor Ron DeSantis has now acted on every bill that passed the legislature this session.

Last night, he approved 94 bills and vetoed four.

One of the measures signed into law is legislation allowing people to carry guns in churches that occupy school property.

DeSantis also enacted guarantees that parents may access all of their child’s school records, including notes from counseling sessions.

And more than a dozen bills he approved Tuesday only affect specific county and city governments. The legislature passed 275 bills this session. DeSantis has vetoed five.

Central Florida NewslegislatureGovernor Ron DeSantis
