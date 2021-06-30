© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bill To Allow Guns In Churches That Share Property With Schools Goes to Governor Next

By WMFE Staff
Published June 30, 2021 at 2:30 AM EDT
Photo: Karl Fredrickson
Photo: Karl Fredrickson

A bill that would allow guns in churches even when they share property with a school has landed on Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk.  Right now, Florida law doesn’t bar people from carrying firearms in churches. But state law does ban carrying guns on school property. The measure now before the governor makes an exception if there’s a church or other religious institution on that school property—allowing a person with a concealed-carry permit to carry a firearm in that church. Supporters say the measure will improve safety for people at worship. But during a floor hearing on the bill, many Democrats raised concerns the measure would decrease safety for school children.

Central Florida Newsgunsgun violencechurch
