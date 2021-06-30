Army of volunteers showers first responders with food, water

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A virtual army of volunteers is offering free food and drink to the hundreds of first responders who have been working nonstop for six days at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condo building.

Among the offerings: Big Macs, chicken tenders, pizza, French fries, trail mix and deep-fried Oreos.

Nicolette Daniel and her husband were so determined to offer rescue workers a hot meal that they traveled from Texas to Florida, where they hired a food truck to cook 350 meals.

Daniel said she felt compelled to pay it forward after the outpouring of support she received when her mother died suddenly a year ago.