A coo-coo situation: Scores of homing pigeons captured on I-95

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT
Volusia County officials say the pigeons stayed put because they roost at night. Photo: Volusia County

Are you missing a hundred or more homing pigeons? If so, Volusia County Animal Services would like to hear from you.

The county came into possession of 73 of the birds Tuesday night, after a crate apparently fell off a truck at an I-95 exit in Daytona Beach.

The pigeons stayed there flying up as cars passed and creating a safety hazard. So officials shut the exit down for three hours and gathered up as many as they could.

In the end, they collected 73.

County officials are looking for help finding the owner. They'd like to send these homing pigeons home.

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
