6 more bodies pulled from tower rubble in highest daily toll

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 30, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT
Crews work in the rubble of Champlain Towers South residential condo, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The rescuers are searching urgently for the scores of souls buried beneath the fallen 12-story wing of the Champlain Towers condo building. As of Tuesday morning, more than five days after the collapse, the death toll stood at 11, with 150 people unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
AP
/
Crews work in the rubble of Champlain Towers South residential condo, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The rescuers are searching urgently for the scores of souls buried beneath the fallen 12-story wing of the Champlain Towers condo building. As of Tuesday morning, more than five days after the collapse, the death toll stood at 11, with 150 people unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower have pulled six more bodies from the rubble, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18.

It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.

The number of residents unaccounted for stands at 147.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at an evening news conference. She said two of the dead were children.

Earlier in the day, crews searching for survivors built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment. The state fire marshal says that could accelerate the removal of concrete.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
