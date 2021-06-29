Orange County Public Schools' Food & Nutrition Services Holds Job Fair on Wednesday

Orange County Public Schools' Food & Nutrition Services is looking to hire more than 200 employees ahead of the new school year.

These workers help provide thousands of fresh, healthy breakfasts and lunches to students throughout the semester.

The jobs range from entry level to management positions.

Anyone interested in applying can meet with FNS hiring staff at a job fair Wednesday from 11 am to 3 pm at the Church of Ascension in Orlando.

Candidates can also check out the job descriptions online here.

A second OCPS hiring fair has been planned for July.