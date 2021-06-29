© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mercury Rising: John Glenn And The Space Race

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 29, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT
John Glenn, his wife Annie and President John F. Kennedy stand by Glenn's Friendship 7 spacecraft. Photo: NASA
When we think of the space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, we focus much on the Apollo program and the U.S. astronauts who crossed that finish line. But the space race began earlier than that and was far more perilous than we thought.

That’s according to a new book by author and historian Jeff Shesol. In Mercury Rising: John Glenn, John Kennedy, and the New Battleground of the Cold War, Shesol re-examines the cold war space race with a focus on John Glenn and John Kennedy.

We’ll speak with Shesol about the book and how John Glenn’s Friendship 7 flight provided the momentum to win the space race.

Then, what does it take to photograph celestial phenomena like solar eclipses? Turns out, a lot of math. Are We There Yet’s Randy Vuxta sits down with photographer Julian Diamond about the pre-planning it takes to capture a great shot.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
