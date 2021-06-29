Gov. Ron DeSantis Thanks First Responders and Discusses Surfside Recovery Efforts

Desantis' remarks came at a press conference in Surfside.

Governor Ron DeSantis said first responders have worked over 100 hours straight to recover and rescue victims of the Surfside Condo Collapse.

“When there’s danger, they run towards it." He says that the local government and private organizations are working in conjunction with FEMA to provide relief services to families. Services include relocation assistance and mental health counseling. “This is going to be something that's important. It is something it's going to be very thorough and is something that is not going to happen in a day or two. This is going to take a long time.” DeSantis says the search will continue.