Gerber Names Winter Park Baby Its Spokesbaby of the Year

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 29, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT
Gerber has named a local Central Floridian as its Gerber Spokesbaby for 2021 based on its 11th annual photo search.

Zane Kahin from Winter Park will not only act as the company’s spokesbaby, but chief growing officer. 

In a statement, the company says Zane, “represents every Gerber baby and his family’s story of perseverance and hope serve as a reminder of what unites all parents and drive everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby.”

Zane was born to mom Erin in February after doctors told her she may not be able to conceive after surviving breast cancer, chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy. 

But Erin says after getting married to her husband over a year ago, “we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near perfect pregnancy. Our family continues to enjoy every moment and look at life with appreciation and a sense of humor.”

Zane will act as chief taste tester of baby food products and will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year. 

He currently lives with mom and dad, and family dogs, Rexy (10) and Liv (3).

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
