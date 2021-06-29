© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Consulate of Mexico in Orlando Will Continue to Offer COVID-19 Shots Through July 5

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 29, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
Medical staff at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines on site through July 5th.

Anyone can get a COVID-19 shot at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando, even if the person is not a US citizen or Florida resident.

The shots are free and don’t require an appointment. 

People who are 18 years of age and older can get the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer shot. 

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 can get the Pfizer shot with parent or guardian approval. 

The vaccination site is open from 9 am until 5 pm daily.

A valid form of ID is required, and help is available on site in English and in Spanish.

