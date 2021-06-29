Consulate of Mexico in Orlando Will Continue to Offer COVID-19 Shots Through July 5
Medical staff at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines on site through July 5th.
Anyone can get a COVID-19 shot at the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando, even if the person is not a US citizen or Florida resident.
The shots are free and don’t require an appointment.
People who are 18 years of age and older can get the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer shot.
Children between the ages of 12 and 17 can get the Pfizer shot with parent or guardian approval.
The vaccination site is open from 9 am until 5 pm daily.
A valid form of ID is required, and help is available on site in English and in Spanish.