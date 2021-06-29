© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 29, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT
Photo: Drei Kubik
Photo: Drei Kubik

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has added five more states including Florida to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except in limited circumstances.

Lawmakers in 2016 passed the law banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The state law has exemptions for some trips including travel that is needed to enforce California law.

