Rainy Weather Continues as Short-Lived Depression or Storm Develops Today

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 28, 2021 at 2:44 AM EDT
Photo: National Hurricane Center
Photo: National Hurricane Center

Forecasters say a short-lived tropical depression or named storm may develop today on approach to the Georgia and South Carolina coastline.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne is also following a tropical wave that should approach the Caribbean later this week.

"Squally weather is likely today from about Brunswick, Georgia to Charleston, South Carolina, with a few gusts of 30 to 40 mph along the immediate coast. An unusually robust tropical wave midway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles has some chance for slow development as it approaches the Lesser Antilles Wednesday night."

Ray says the tropical wave may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola Thursday and Friday.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
