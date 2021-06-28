© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Mayor eyes relocation plan for condo near collapsed building

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 28, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT
A rescue worker walks among the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of Surfside, Florida, says he's working on a plan to temporarily relocate residents of a condominium tower built by the same developer of the nearby building that collapsed earlier in the week.

But Mayor Charles Burkett said Saturday he was not prepared to order everyone in the building to evacuate.

Burkett sought an emergency inspection of Champlain Towers North, which sits about 100 yards from the crumbled 12-story Champlain Towers South. Both were built in 1981 north of downtown Miami.

He said later Saturday that a city official has since led a cursory review of that and another nearby building and didn’t find anything out of the ordinary.

Danielle Prieur
