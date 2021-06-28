Fan tweets to be engraved like Stanley Cup in Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NHL plans to etch fans' Stanley Cup tweets into a silver plate that will go into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The league is launching a “Stanley Tweets” program Monday going into the final.

It asks fans to post what it would mean to them if their team wins the Stanley Cup.

The NHL and Twitter will pick 52 of those tweets to go into the Hall of Fame, just as the 52 names that go on the Stanley Cup each season from the winning team.