© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fan tweets to be engraved like Stanley Cup in Hall of Fame

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 28, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT
Photo: Chris Liverani
Photo: Chris Liverani

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NHL plans to etch fans' Stanley Cup tweets into a silver plate that will go into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The league is launching a “Stanley Tweets” program Monday going into the final.

It asks fans to post what it would mean to them if their team wins the Stanley Cup.

The NHL and Twitter will pick 52 of those tweets to go into the Hall of Fame, just as the 52 names that go on the Stanley Cup each season from the winning team.

Tags
Central Florida NewsNHLhockey
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details