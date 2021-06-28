© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney delays test cruise over 'inconsistent' virus results

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 28, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT
Photo: Christian Lambert

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line is postponing its first test cruise since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill after a handful of participants had inconsistent test results for COVID-19.

The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral, Florida, with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise.

But the trip was postponed indefinitely because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19.

The federal government is starting to allow cruises to sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated.

