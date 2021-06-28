© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Death toll rises to 10 at site of collapsed Florida building

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 28, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT
rescue-workers-search-in-the-rubble-saturday-at-the-champlain-towers-south-condominium-in-surfside-fla-the-building-partially-collapsed-on-thursday
AP
/
Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says another body was recovered overnight from the site of a collapsed building, bringing the death toll to 10.

She said Monday that a further 151 people who may have been in the building remained unaccounted for.

Andy Alvarez is a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

He tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that more than 80 rescuers at a time are breaching the collapsed walls and tunneling underneath.

He says they've found voids where there's a chance that people might have survived.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSurfsidecollapseMiami
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details