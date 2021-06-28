© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Chief Orlando Rolón Will Continue to Lead Orlando Police Department After Job Search

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT
Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón addresses the death of George Floyd in a video on Facebook.
Rolón has decided to stay in Orlando after interviewing for a position leading the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. 

Orlando Police Chief Rolón was one of eight semifinalists for Fort Lauderdale Police Chief.

But Rolón says he’s decided to stay in Orlando after consulting with his family and has removed himself from the hiring process. 

He says he wishes the candidate who takes on the role much success. 

In a statement, Rolón says Orlando sets the example for other police departments to follow, writing, “ I am beyond proud to continue serving this city and I am committed to leading this exceptional agency and the dedicated men and women who protect us all.” 

Rolón has been with the OPD for almost three decades and was sworn in as the agency’s first Latino police chief in 2018.

