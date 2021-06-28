Canadiens' Armia in COVID-19 protocol before Cup Final Against Lightning

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

He didn't travel with the team to Tampa Bay, before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

General manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement after Armia was not at practice in Montreal before the Canadiens traveled to play the Lightning.

It’s unclear how long Armia will be in the protocol or whether he tested positive. Armia spent 19 days in the protocol from March 22 to April 9.