Remembering the dead and missing in Florida condo collapse

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT
Photo: Dawn Falco
Photo: Dawn Falco

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have identified four of the nine people confirmed to have died in the collapse of a 12-story beachfront condominium in Florida.

More than 150 others remain missing as rescuers search through the rubble of Champlain Towers South.

The Associated Press has been reporting brief descriptions of the victims.

The missing include three members of the Cuban-American Mora family, and attorney Linda March, whose penthouse apartment was exposed when the building sheared away.

Police said the dead include Stacie Dawn Fang, whose teenage son survived; Manuel LaFont, an engineer who worked to make highways safer; and Antonio and Gladys Lozano, who almost reached their 59th wedding anniversary.

Central Florida NewsSurfsidecollapseMiami
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
