© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Message in the mess': Family finds hope as search continues

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 27, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT
Photo: Ranurte
Photo: Ranurte

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The search continues for bodies and possible survivors in the collapse of a condominium near Miami.

Officials say the death toll has reached five, and late Saturday they identified four of those killed. More than 150 remain unaccounted for.

For Mike Noriega’s family, finding some mementos has led to hope. His grandmother lived on the sixth floor of the building that collapsed in Surfside.

He and his father rushed to the scene to see whether 92-year-old Hilda Noriega was OK. They found a photo of her in the rubble, along with a birthday card. She still is missing.

The family says the mementos' message is to have faith. They're among dozens of families awaiting word on loved ones.

Tags
GodCentral Florida NewsSurfsidehopeHealthfaith
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details