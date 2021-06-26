© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 26, 2021 at 3:33 AM EDT
Photo: Lady Luna Villaga
Photo: Lady Luna Villaga

MIAMI (AP) — The seaside condominium that collapsed in Florida this week was a true reflection of Miami’s international mix of South American immigrants, Orthodox Jews, foreign retirees.

Among the 159 people still missing is a Filipino-American who loved to play the piano, Cuban immigrant grandparents who had dreamed of retiring at the beach, and a young Paraguayan who arrived just a week ago to work as a nanny.

Now the building is a symbol of international tragedy, as families around the world hope for news of loved ones in a terrified state of limbo.

