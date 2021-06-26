© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UF Health reports progress after cyberattack at Villages, Leesburg hospitals

By Joe Byrnes
Published June 26, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT
villageshospital

UF Health announced Friday that it has restored the electronic medical records for its hospitals and clinics in The Villages and Leesburg following a cybersecurity event.

The hospital system still is not describing the nature of the cyberattack, which was detected on the night of May 31.

At that time, UF Health cut links to its other hospitals, shut down its network and started using paper records.

The hospitals report significant progress in the overall restoration.

Through the month, UF Health says they have continued to provide "high-quality treatment and compassionate care."

Its investigation of the cyberattack is ongoing.

Tags
cyberattackHealththe villagescybersecurityNational
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details