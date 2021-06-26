© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
People are Experiencing Physical, Emotional Trauma After Surfside Condo Collapse

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 26, 2021 at 3:29 AM EDT
The Miami condo building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Maria Bedoya is a licensed mental health counselor with St. Thomas University. She spoke with Tom Hudson on the South Florida Roundup on Friday about the next steps for emotional recovery. "It's fight or flight or freeze and until things start slowing down that's when people really have the opportunity to sit with themselves and think about what happened? What did I just go through?" The health insurance company Florida Blue has opened a bilingual 24-hour, help line for emotional support: you can call toll free at 1-833-848-1762. That's 1-833-848-1762.

Central Florida NewsSurfsidemental healthdepressiontraumaanxiety
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
