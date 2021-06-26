Here Are Some Ways To Help The Victims Of The Surfside Condo Collapse

Sweatshirts

Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center The center's social action committee, and Aventura Cares, set up a donations command center, at 20400 NE 30th Ave., and they're asking for the following:

Advil/Tylenol

Sweatshirts

Phone chargers

Water and drinks like Powerade

Blankets and sheets

Pillows

Snacks

Games

They're accepting donations until 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27. They will also accept supplies, as needed, from 9 a.m. till 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon next Saturday and Sunday. United Way The organization is collecting financial donations to aid in recovery efforts for victims. Head here to donate. And, in the event they're needed, you can register to volunteer here via Volunteer Miami. OneBlood OneBlood is hosting two blood drives in nearby communities Friday, June 25. Below are the locations and times: Walgreens 18665 Biscayne Blvd Miami, FL (near Aventura) From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Regal South Beach 1661 Alton Rd. Miami Beach, FL From 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Macy’s Miami Beach 1675 Meridian Ave. Miami Beach, FL From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Donations in Pinecrest Local volunteers are collecting supplies in Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay on Saturday. They are asking for:

Clothing and shoes (men/women/kids)

Toiletries

Non-perishable food

Water

Plush toys (soft and clean)

Blankets

Pillows

You can bring donations to multiple locations including: Pinecrest Community Center 5855 Killian Dr. Pinecrest, FL 33156 Palmetto Bay Village Hall 9705 Hibiscus St Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 5724 SW 131 Terr. Pinecrest, FL The organizers are also looking for volunteers to help transport the donations from collection sites to where the donations will be distributed to those in need. Town of Surfside Surfside officials aren't currently seeking donations or volunteers for recovery efforts but if, or when, they become necessary you can fill out this volunteer form and someone from the town will contact you. GoFundMe The site has compiled a group of verified campaigns to support victims of the collapse. You can find them here.