Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 26, 2021 at 3:39 AM EDT
Photo: Ron DeSantis

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The wait for word of nearly 160 people who were unaccounted for after an oceanfront condominium tower collapsed near Miami is taking a toll on loved ones who can do little but pray and hope.

Rachel Spiegel says she's praying for a miracle for mother Judy Spiegel, who lived on the sixth floor.

But Jeanne Ugarte fears it's been too long since the building fell early Thursday, and three friends might be gone.

Rescuers are using big machines, small buckets, drones, microphones and their hands to pick through the mountain of debris that had been the 12-story building.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
