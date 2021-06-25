© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
TSA Says Incidents of Unruly Passengers Went Up During, Directly After the Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 25, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT
john-mcarthur

The TSA is reminding passengers to remain calm at security checkpoints among rising rates of unruly passengers at airports and on planes. 

A recent Federal Aviation Administration report found there’s already been 487 investigations into unruly passengers this year. 

That’s more than twice the 183 investigations conducted in 2020, and the 146 investigations completed in 2019. 

In a statement, TSA says these sometimes violent incidents aimed at TSA officers and airline employees, disrupt travel and will not be tolerated. 

The agency says it will pursue criminal charges as needed and will begin offering self-defense training for in-flight crew staff in July. 

These actions come after passengers physically assaulted TSA officers in two separate incidents in Louisville, KY and Denver, CO this month.

