© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida officers begin deploying to US-Mexico border

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
Photo: Jorge Aquilar
Photo: Jorge Aquilar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A contingent of 50 law enforcement officers from Florida are making their way to the Mexican border.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made true on his vow to heed the call from his fellow Republican governors in Arizona and Texas to help bolster patrols along the country’s southern border.

The move heightened the political stakes along the border, which is emerging as a key front from which Republicans are attacking the Biden administration.

DeSantis is widely considered a potential Republican frontrunner for the White House in 2024 and critics have slammed the move as political theater that would leave local communities with fewer officers to patrol the streets at home.

Tags
Central Florida NewsborderimmigrationMexicoborder wall
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details