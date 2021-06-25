© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Confident Lightning, Islanders ready for Game 7 challenge

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 25, 2021 at 2:04 AM EDT
Photo: Matthew Fournier

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t lost consecutive postseason games in over two years and haven’t faced a winner-take-all challenge since 2018.

That may speak to how difficult they’ve been to beat in the playoffs lately, however neither streak will mean anything when the defending Stanley Cup champions face the New York Islanders in Game 7 of the NHL semifinals.

The Lightning are looking for their fourth appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Islanders are aiming for their first trip since 1984.

Central Florida NewsTampa BayTampa Bay Lightening
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
