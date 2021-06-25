© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
1st cruise ship to sail from US as industry seeks comeback

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 25, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT
Photo: Alonso Reyes

MIAMI (AP) — The first cruise ship to board passengers at a U.S. port in 15 months is set to sail Saturday from the industry’s South Florida hub.

The sendoff will mark a symbolic stride toward normalcy for the U.S. where vaccines are curbing the COVID-19 outbreak.

For many Americans, the global pandemic first hit home through news of deadly cruise ship outbreaks, with guests quarantined for weeks and ill passengers carried away on stretchers at ports.

But customers booked on the Celebrity Edge's voyage out of Fort Lauderdale are confident it will be smooth sailing with at least 95% of those onboard vaccinated. Companies are aware the world is watching.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
