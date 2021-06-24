© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Harvard provost of research to helm Florida State University

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 24, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT
Florida State University has placed signs across campus reminding people to wear their masks. But infections are still rising among the student population. Photo: Robbie Gaffney, WFSU-FM
Matthew Peddie
/
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The governing board of Florida’s university system has confirmed Richard McCullough as the 16th president of Florida State University.

McCullough has served as the vice provost for research at Harvard University since 2012.

He is also a professor of materials science and engineering at the Ivy League school.

The announcement comes about a month after the university’s board of trustees unanimously selected McCullough for the job after interviewing its pool of finalists.

McCullough replaces retiring FSU President John Thrasher and begins his new role on Aug. 16. Located in Florida’s capital city of Tallahassee, Florida State is one of the country’s largest universities.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE.
