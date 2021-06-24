© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
FL Corrections Officials Plan To Digitize Inmate's Physical Mail

By WMFE Staff
Published June 24, 2021 at 2:33 AM EDT
Photo: Alvaro Serrano
Photo: Alvaro Serrano

Under a new Department of Corrections proposal, inmates wouldn’t be able to hold birthday cards or photos given to them by loved ones. Instead, those documents would be scanned and available for viewing behind a screen.

The proposal is meant to crack down on contraband.
According to the News Service of Florida, those opposing the move say physical mail gives a tactile connection to the outside world. And increases inmates’ chances of success once released. Under the plan, inmates could print out their digitized mail. The cost would be 25 cents per page for black-and-white paper copies and 1 dollar per page for color printouts. Inmates would be able to keep the mail they currently possess.

Central Florida NewsFlorida jailslettersFlorida prisoninmates
