Fauci, Biden in Kissimmee for One Last Vaccine Push Before July 4th

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci were at a vaccination event today at Osceola Community Health Services.

Dozens of cars lined up for the dual COVID-19 testing and vaccination event.

Dr. Fauci and Dr. Biden talked to families as they got their shots without leaving their vehicles.

Biden told local leaders like Congressman Darren Soto and Fr. Jose Rodriguez that everyone should get the shot.

“The first car that I saw. There were two women in there. And one woman said you know I don’t know can I get this. Because I have diabetes and I have high blood pressure. And I said to Dr. Fauci, ‘What do you think Dr. Fauci?’ And he said, 'this is the type of person who should be protected, who should get the vaccine because she’s vulnerable'.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/jill-biden-clip-one-1-1.wav"][/audio]

Fauci put it this way:

“The one thing we tell each other back in Washington, and in Bethesda at the NIH. Is that a vaccine in a bottle on a shelf isn’t any good. A vaccine in the arm is what we want and that’s exactly what you’re doing. So please keep up your extraordinary work.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/13016_BIDEN_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Fauci said vaccines are the way forward, the only way to end the pandemic for good.

The White House has said the US will narrowly miss the goal of getting 70 percent of all Americans vaccinated by July 4th.



