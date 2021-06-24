© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Environmentalists sue over Florida wastewater reservoir leak

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 24, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT
Photo: Anastasia Taioglou
Photo: Anastasia Taioglou

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Environmental groups claim in a lawsuit that efforts to clean up a leaky Florida reservoir that dumped tens of millions of gallons of potentially hazardous gypsum wastewater into Tampa Bay must be overseen by a federal judge to guard against continued mismanagement.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Tampa federal court against the governor and others over leaks at the Piney Point reservoir that many blame for fish kills and other hazards.

The reservoir contains huge stacks of gypsum, a byproduct of phosphate fertilizer mining once conducted there.

Officials have announced plans to permanently close the site.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPiney PointgypsumEnvironmentpollutionred tide
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details