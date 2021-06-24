© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
As Pandemic Wanes, Syphilis Numbers On The Rise

By WMFE Staff
Published June 24, 2021 at 2:34 AM EDT
The number of syphilis cases in Leon County is up sharply from last year. State and local health officials are looking to launch an aggressive campaign to reduce the numbers. The nearly-two dozen people on Wednesday's Syphilis Prevention Coalition Zoom call heard sobering numbers from Leon County Health Department Program Manager Dale Harrison. "We have 129 cases of syphilis right now compared to 86 cases last year." The first step in reversing that trend, says Harrison, is obtaining more data for diagnosis and contact tracing. "We have increased testing in the community and through our CBO - community-based organization - especially in the Leon County Jail." Also coming up, an extensive online public awareness campaign, especially targeting younger, more sexually-active audiences through social media.

